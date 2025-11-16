Switzerland secures US tariff reduction to 15% and pledges $200 billion in investments

The agreement, which also includes Liechtenstein, aims to finalise trade negotiations by the first quarter of 2026, according to a statement from the White House.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hailed the deal, emphasising that it dismantles long-standing trade barriers and opens new markets for American goods. He also welcomed the substantial Swiss investment, noting that it would help address the US deficit in pharmaceuticals and other key sectors, generating thousands of jobs nationwide.

The pledged $200 billion in investments will be made over the coming years, with $67 billion expected in 2026 alone. The total includes prior US investments, such as $50 billion from pharmaceutical giant Roche and $23 billion from Novartis, along with contributions from companies like ABB and Stadler.

In addition to pharmaceuticals, which represent Switzerland's largest export to the US, the investments will focus on US production in medical devices, aerospace, and gold manufacturing.