Maris presents evidence to ICRC on Cambodia’s human shield, landmine use

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on August 28, at 11am local time in Geneva, Switzerland.

Following the meeting, Maris revealed that he presented evidence of Thailand’s protest against Cambodia to the State Parties of the Ottawa Convention, accusing Cambodia of violating the ceasefire agreement and using anti-personnel landmines.

Minister Maris also outlined the issues Thailand has faced with Cambodia, particularly regarding human rights violations, misinformation, and Cambodia’s use of civilians as human shields to exert pressure on Thailand. He emphasised that these actions violate all international laws.

The Minister reiterated to the ICRC President that Thailand’s actions, both diplomatic and military, are in full compliance with the UN Charter and international law. He underscored that this visit to Geneva was part of Thailand’s commitment to engaging only through official communication channels. President Spoljaric Egger commended Thailand for its patience and restraint.

Maris remarked that Thailand’s approach has been widely recognised, reaffirming the country’s adherence to the norms of the international community.