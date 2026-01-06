Thailand’s AI Hub Ambition: Solving the Energy Challenge with Deep-Tech - Victor Cheng I Time to Talk EP.54

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

As Thailand positions itself to become an AI hub in ASEAN, the real challenge isn’t just data or algorithms. It’s energy, heat, and infrastructure.

In this episode of Time to Talk, Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., shares his leadership vision and how Delta Electronics takes an active role in enhancing the future of the industry, from building the foundation for AI-ready infrastructure to advancing power and thermal management solutions such as liquid cooling.

He also explains how these deep-tech innovations are enabling AI to manage energy more efficiently, helping Thailand turn its AI ambition into a future that is not only possible, but sustainable and industry-driven.

 

