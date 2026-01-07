Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for three Phornprapha family suspects in MORE case after no-show

Special prosecutors have instructed Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigators to ask the Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for three suspects from a prominent family in the MORE case after they failed to appear as scheduled.

The case concerns alleged share-price manipulation involving More Return Plc (MORE), which authorities say caused serious damage to the economy. The Special Case Prosecutor ordered DSI investigators to petition the Criminal Court for arrest warrants for Akapat Phornprapha, Atipat Phornprapha, and Orapin Phornprapha after all three failed to meet special prosecutors on January 5, 2026, to hear a decision on whether they would be indicted and the next procedural steps.

On January 6, 2026, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), together with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the DSI, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and the Association of Securities Companies (ASCO), briefed the media on progress in the MORE case, which has been divided into three case files: