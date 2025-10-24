DSI questions Thai shareholders of Prince International over alleged ties to scam networks

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led by Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, the DSI Deputy Director-General, and officials from the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, on Friday visited the Sino-Thai Tower on Sukhumvit 21, Bangkok, to interview two Thai shareholders of Prince International Co Ltd. The purpose of the meeting was to record their testimony and collect documentary evidence, as the shareholders cooperated with the DSI’s investigation.

The two shareholders, Pritawat Kulsrisuwan and Wuttichai Pratumwan, are being questioned in connection with allegations that Prince International may be linked to the Prince Holding Group, a company connected to Chen Zhi (also known as Vincent), a 37-year-old Cambodian-born British national. Chen Zhi is accused by the US authorities of fraud and money laundering related to running a scam centre using forced labour in Cambodia.