DSI questions Thai shareholders of Prince International over alleged ties to scam networks

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led by Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, the DSI Deputy Director-General, and officials from the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, on Friday visited the Sino-Thai Tower on Sukhumvit 21, Bangkok, to interview two Thai shareholders of Prince International Co Ltd. The purpose of the meeting was to record their testimony and collect documentary evidence, as the shareholders cooperated with the DSI’s investigation.
The two shareholders, Pritawat Kulsrisuwan and Wuttichai Pratumwan, are being questioned in connection with allegations that Prince International may be linked to the Prince Holding Group, a company connected to Chen Zhi (also known as Vincent), a 37-year-old Cambodian-born British national. Chen Zhi is accused by the US authorities of fraud and money laundering related to running a scam centre using forced labour in Cambodia.
Prince International Co Ltd has since clarified that it operates as a real estate brokerage firm and is completely separate from the company accused by the US of wrongdoing, including the assets of Chen Zhi being seized. The company further stated that it has no connection to the Sino-Thai Tower or the building’s owners.
Meanwhile, HTR Co Ltd, the company responsible for renting out the Sino-Thai Tower, confirmed that Prince International leases office space on the 7th floor for its real estate business. HTR also emphasised that they have no involvement in any fraudulent activities or corruption, either directly or indirectly.
The DSI’s investigation continues as authorities probe deeper into the links between Prince International and international scam networks.