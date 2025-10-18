Prince Group and Chen Zhi linked to $15 billion US scam and money laundering, Thai firm denies involvement

Thai PBS and BBC Thai reported, citing a draft US law establishing a joint task force to combat transnational crime targeting Americans, that at least US$10 billion (around 320 billion baht) has been lost by US citizens to online scams centred in several Southeast Asian countries.

The draft legislation claims that Chinese criminal organisations in Southeast Asia have used complex digital currency investment scams, often involving forced labour or human trafficking, luring victims with fake job offers, detaining them, and forcing them to meet fraudulent targets under threat of torture or severe punishment.

These scam centres are reportedly concentrated in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, with Chinese criminal networks cooperating with authoritarian governments in the region. The draft law also allows for sanctions to be imposed by the US President, naming foreign individuals and companies involved in online scams or human trafficking.