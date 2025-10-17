US seizes Prince Group assets worth $15bn, shaking Cambodia, Thailand, ASEAN, and APEC

Independent scholar Kritsada Boonrueng commented on the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) announcement regarding the seizure of Bitcoin worth $15 billion (approximately 490.5 billion baht) from a transnational cyber fraud network operating under the “Pig Butchering” scheme. The operation, involving forced labour in Cambodia, is led by Chen “Vincent” Zhi, a 38-year-old Cambodian-British entrepreneur and founder and chairman of the Prince Holding Group.
Reports indicate that the Prince Group is directly linked to Sar Sokha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Cambodia, as well as a network of suspicious businesses including casinos, illegal online gambling, and investments exceeding 32 billion baht.
Kritsada highlighted several unique aspects of the Prince Group asset seizure and related criminal cases:
Kritsada warned that the “Hun Sen network” is likely to be purged, with impacts across three key areas:
He added that this unprecedented seizure has far-reaching implications for regional geopolitics, cross-border security, and the stability of leadership networks in Cambodia, while also carrying potential political ramifications for Thailand.
Panitan Wattanayagorn, an expert in foreign affairs and security, commented on the recent meeting between South Korea’s Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na and her delegation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding crimes affecting South Korean citizens. He noted:
Risks for the Anutin Government:
High-risk “Trump” peace agreements: