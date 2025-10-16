AMLO clarifies US, UK asset freezes linked to transnational scam network

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has issued a clarification following reports that the United States and the United Kingdom have frozen assets linked to an alleged transnational scam network led by Chen Zhi, also known as Vincent, founder of Prince Holding Group.

According to reports, the US Department of Justice has filed charges against Chen for wire fraud and money laundering, alongside civil forfeiture proceedings targeting assets including cryptocurrency valued at approximately 490 billion baht.