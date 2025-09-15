DBD flags 1,415 companies linked to money laundering risk

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said the collaboration aims to tighten oversight of companies showing signs of illicit activity. The move follows recent discussions between the two agencies to establish more effective information-sharing mechanisms.

The DBD has received data from the Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC), including a list of 94,161 high-risk individuals suspected of involvement in money laundering. Officials are now cross-checking whether these individuals hold positions as directors, shareholders or executives in registered companies.

So far, 1,415 companies have been flagged for suspicious connections and will remain under close watch. The findings have been sent back to the AOC to help track potential scams and protect the public.