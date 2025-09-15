DBD flags 1,415 companies linked to money laundering risk

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said the collaboration aims to tighten oversight of companies showing signs of illicit activity. The move follows recent discussions between the two agencies to establish more effective information-sharing mechanisms.
The DBD has received data from the Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC), including a list of 94,161 high-risk individuals suspected of involvement in money laundering. Officials are now cross-checking whether these individuals hold positions as directors, shareholders or executives in registered companies.
So far, 1,415 companies have been flagged for suspicious connections and will remain under close watch. The findings have been sent back to the AOC to help track potential scams and protect the public.
To strengthen monitoring, the DBD is developing a new system known as “iBas”, which will track companies’ digital footprints — such as changes in directors, shareholders or registered addresses — in real time.
The department has also launched an online service for the public to verify company addresses, with around 20,000 users already making checks. Inspections revealed that 41 companies had provided false or inaccurate addresses. Legal action has been taken against them for filing false statements during registration.
“The DBD stands ready to work with all relevant agencies to exchange information and combat the misuse of corporate entities and mule accounts for fraud,” Auramon said.