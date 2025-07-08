Police raid transnational crime network, seize luxury cars and 27 million baht in cash

Investigations revealed that a Cambodian national owned the buildings used by the criminal organisation to carry out these illegal activities.

The suspect was aware of the criminal intent and activities being carried out in the premises, including organising, assisting, inciting, facilitating, or advising on the serious criminal offences committed by the transnational organisation.

In this regard, investigators have filed a request with the Criminal Court for an arrest warrant to continue the investigation and prosecute the suspects under the law.

The police also reported that, following the search of 19 locations, several luxury vehicles were seized, along with 27 million baht in cash.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, the CCIB chief, stated during the press conference that today's raid uncovered the suspects' connection to the owners of the 19 locations searched.

However, he explained that further details could not be provided, as some houses were occupied by caretakers, while others were recently purchased and left unoccupied.

At house number 77 in Bangkok's Suan Luang neighbourhood, police found only a house caretaker and no sign of Juree or Cherry, who is believed to be the owner of the house.

Trairong clarified that she is not related to Kok An's family. During the search, police also discovered photographs of key individuals from Thailand, China, and Cambodia, as well as information indicating that Kok An had previously stayed at the residence, he added.

Trairong continued, stating that Juree holds a Thai ID card, and authorities would need to investigate whether the card's issuance was legitimate.

As for the other locations, the collection of evidence is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet, pending further investigation. However, he confirmed that all 19 locations raided today were linked to the suspects.

"This operation was not specifically targeted at individuals with close ties to leaders of neighbouring country," Trairong emphasised.

"It is part of a long-standing effort. Our objective is to prosecute those who support, promote, or facilitate call centre gangs, which have become a major problem causing crime in Thailand and are the number one source of damage to Thai citizens," he concluded.

No evidence linking Poipet crime lord to drug trafficking syndicates

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakbun, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), clarified that the office had investigated approximately five individuals connected to Kok An's operations.

He confirmed that these networks were solely involved with call centre scam gangs and online fraud, with no evidence of links to drug trafficking.

Phanurat also explained that Cambodia's drug issues mainly involve ice (crystal meth) and ketamine, with Cambodia sometimes producing its own ketamine. As a result, the drug substances found in Thailand and Cambodia differ.

He further noted that the trafficking of drugs between Thailand and Cambodia is not significant, as drug use in Cambodia is primarily associated with club drugs, often found in casinos and nightclubs in Poipet.