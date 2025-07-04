DSI arrests additional suspect in transnational scam with 29 fake companies

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has announced the arrest on Thursday (July 3) of an additional suspect involved in the transnational scam network from Cameroon, which set up 29 fake companies to deceive victims into transferring money for non-existent goods.
The suspect, a Thai woman named Kanokorn (surname withheld), was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 26, 2025, in connection with a special case.
The charges against her include participation in a transnational criminal organisation, introducing false information into a computer system, fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The arrest took place on a street in Takua Pa, Phang Nga province, where officials informed the suspect of the charges and her legal rights before transferring her to the Special Case Investigation Officer for further legal proceedings.
This case is part of an ongoing investigation into a transnational scam network that created over 2,000 fraudulent websites to sell goods and services that did not exist, causing damages exceeding 2 billion baht.
The arrested suspect is the 12th of 24 individuals implicated in the operation.
The suspect used her own name to register as a director in two of the 29 fake companies. The scam network utilised 8 of these 29 companies, using bank accounts they had opened to trick victims into transferring money to their accounts.
Several complaints have been filed across various police stations, including Don Mueang, Thonglor, Klongtan, the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Bangkaew in Samut Prakan, Koh Phangan in Surat Thani, Chalong in Phuket and Chokchai in Korat police stations.
Notably, at the Chokchai Police Station, the scammers used a fake company to deceive a Vietnamese firm into transferring 1,071,700 baht for shipping fees to the fraudulent company’s bank account. The suspect then withdrew the cash and forwarded it to her accomplices.