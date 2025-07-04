DSI arrests additional suspect in transnational scam with 29 fake companies

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has announced the arrest on Thursday (July 3) of an additional suspect involved in the transnational scam network from Cameroon, which set up 29 fake companies to deceive victims into transferring money for non-existent goods.

The suspect, a Thai woman named Kanokorn (surname withheld), was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 26, 2025, in connection with a special case.

The charges against her include participation in a transnational criminal organisation, introducing false information into a computer system, fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit a crime.