Bad monk buster vows to probe Pathum Thani abbot over alleged money laundering

A senior police officer, famed for cracking down on corruption and sex scandals involving senior monks, revealed on Monday that he would begin investigating an abbot in Pathum Thani for allegedly having a woman in Germany launder 12.2 million baht of embezzled funds.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the case of the abbot of a well-known temple in Pathum Thani, accused of embezzling temple funds, had caught his attention. He noted that complaints had already been filed against the monk with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

“I’m checking the case and the preliminary information is interesting,” Jaroonkiat said. He added that police would examine the temple’s financial transactions and take action against anyone involved in the alleged money laundering.