Bank of Thailand Urges Caution on Financial Hub, Citing Money Laundering Risks

Protecting Domestic Stability

The central bank outlined key risk management principles that must be embedded in the draft Act to prevent the hub from undermining Thailand's financial and economic stability.

Crucially, the BOT insists that Financial Hub businesses must not serve domestic residents. The rationale is that the hub's more lenient regulations would expose Thai consumers to higher risks and potentially less stringent protection, leading to widespread repercussions if problems arise.

Furthermore, serving locals would create unfair competition with established businesses in the main financial system that operate under stricter rules.

To this end, the draft Act (Section 57) explicitly states that Financial Hub businesses should only serve non-residents (NRs).

The BOT also called for a clear separation of Financial Hub businesses from the main financial system, both in terms of their legal entities and physical operating areas.

This separation, outlined in draft Section 38, aims to contain any potential damage within the hub, preventing contagion to the broader financial system.

The central bank cited Dubai International Financial Centre as an example of a successful, clearly delineated financial free zone.

Finally, the BOT demanded mechanisms allowing existing regulatory bodies – such as the BOT itself, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) – to intervene and issue directives to Financial Hub businesses during crises (draft Sections 41 and 71).

This is deemed essential for maintaining overall financial stability, even as the hub's primary regulator focuses on promoting agile, lenient regulations.