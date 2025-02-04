Thailand moves to become regional financial hub with new legislation

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of the Financial Centre Act in principle as proposed by the Finance Ministry, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told the press after the Cabinet meeting.

The draft will be forwarded to the Council of State for revision, she added.

Paetongtarn said the law aims to turn Thailand into a regional financial hub and a key player on the global stage, as well as to enhance the country’s competitiveness.

The Finance Ministry had earlier revealed that the draft act aims to attract investment from eight financial businesses in Thailand and overseas, including commercial banks, payment services, securities, futures exchange, digital assets, insurance, reinsurance brokers, and finance-related businesses.