‘Reforms essential’ to make Thailand a regional financial centre

Leading Thai economists have voiced their support for the government's push to establish Thailand as a regional financial hub, but stressed the need for reforms, including legal amendments and greater liberalisation of the financial sector.

The Cabinet recently approved the principles of the Financial Business Centre Act, a draft law aimed at boosting Thailand's competitiveness and positioning it as a key financial centre in the region.

The initiative hopes to attract foreign investment, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

However, economists have highlighted potential obstacles.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, acknowledged the potential benefits but warned that outdated laws and restrictive regulations pose a major challenge.

