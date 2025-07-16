Cabinet approves scrutinised version of financial hub bill

The Cabinet has approved the financial hub bill, which has been scrutinised by the Office of the Council of State and will soon be tabled in the House, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, confirmed that the Cabinet approved the scrutinised draft on Tuesday.

The bill, proposed by the Finance Ministry, was initially approved by the Cabinet on February 4 and then submitted to the Council of State for review.