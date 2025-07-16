Cabinet approves scrutinised version of financial hub bill

The Cabinet has approved the financial hub bill, which has been scrutinised by the Office of the Council of State and will soon be tabled in the House, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.
Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, confirmed that the Cabinet approved the scrutinised draft on Tuesday.
The bill, proposed by the Finance Ministry, was initially approved by the Cabinet on February 4 and then submitted to the Council of State for review.
Pornchai, who also serves as the spokesman for the Finance Ministry, explained that the bill consists of 94 articles across nine chapters, with ten key points, as follows:
Pornchai stated that the bill is aimed at attracting foreign financial firms to Thailand, encouraging them to invest in setting up financial businesses, which would increase government tax revenue. The government also hopes the bill will attract skilled workers from abroad, promote knowledge transfer, and contribute to the development of financial infrastructure.