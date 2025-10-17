SC Asset and Sansiri deny links to Cambodian scammer network, affirm no connection with Chen Zhi or Prince Holding Group

SC Asset and Sansiri have issued statements denying any involvement with Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group after their names were mentioned in connection with Cambodia’s online scam network. Both companies insist they have no relation to the individuals or entities involved and will pursue legal action against those spreading misleading or false information.

The controversy erupted after reports in the United States exposed a transnational scam operation based in Cambodia, linking Prince Holding Group and Chen Zhi, a businessman accused of being behind the so-called scam compounds. The news has shaken confidence in regional business sectors, including Thailand’s real estate market, which has been drawn into speculation due to alleged connections.

SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited clarified the situation regarding reports claiming that Prince Holding Group had invested in its company or projects and that there were links between Chen Zhi and the company.

SC Asset stated that all such claims are completely false. The company has never conducted any transactions with Chen Zhi or Prince Holding Group. Neither Chen Zhi nor Prince Holding Group has invested in the company or any of its projects.

“SC Asset has always adhered to the principles of good corporate governance and complied fully with all laws. We would like the media and the public to be informed of the correct facts to prevent misunderstandings or damage to the company’s reputation,” the statement said.

The company added that it will take legal action against anyone who disseminates or acts in a way that causes harm to the company.