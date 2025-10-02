Paetongtarn Regains Crown as Top Shareholder of SC Asset

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has returned as the largest individual shareholder in the property development company SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited (SC) following the mandatory return of her assets after her removal from the premiership.
The formal transfer, completed on 1 October 2025, sees Paetongtarn regain a total of 1,216,149,870 shares in SC, equating to a 28.43% stake.
The transaction reverses the asset management arrangements made when Paetongtarn took office.
In accordance with the Act on the Management of Shares and Stakes of Ministers B.E. 2543 (2000), she had previously transferred shares in 12 companies worth billions of baht to asset management firms on 19 November 2024.
The shares in SC were managed primarily by Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management Company Limited (representing 23.99% of the company) and Land and Houses Fund Management Company Limited (4.44%).
The return of these assets was triggered by the Constitutional Court's majority ruling on 29 August 2025, which found that Paetongtarn had to be immediately removed from the position of Prime Minister.
SC Asset informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that while the transfer re-establishes Paetongtarn as the major shareholder, it will not affect the company’s control, business policies, board structure, or management.
The return of the shares means Paetongtarn’s stake of 28.43% now narrowly surpasses that of her sister, Pintongta Kunakornwong, who holds 27.52%. Other top shareholders include Bhanapot Damapong (4.70%), Khunying Potjaman Damapong (2.74%), and Thai NVDR Company Limited (1.54%).