Paetongtarn Regains Crown as Top Shareholder of SC Asset

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has returned as the largest individual shareholder in the property development company SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited (SC) following the mandatory return of her assets after her removal from the premiership.

The formal transfer, completed on 1 October 2025, sees Paetongtarn regain a total of 1,216,149,870 shares in SC, equating to a 28.43% stake.

The transaction reverses the asset management arrangements made when Paetongtarn took office.

In accordance with the Act on the Management of Shares and Stakes of Ministers B.E. 2543 (2000), she had previously transferred shares in 12 companies worth billions of baht to asset management firms on 19 November 2024.

The shares in SC were managed primarily by Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management Company Limited (representing 23.99% of the company) and Land and Houses Fund Management Company Limited (4.44%).