Constitutional Court rejects three petitions to revoke ruling on Paetongtarn

The Constitutional Court voted on Wednesday to reject three petitions requesting the court to revoke its ruling in the ethical standard case involving former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The court reasoned that the three petitions cited inaccurate information, claiming that one of the nine constitutional court judges’ tenure had expired.

Court Ruling and Allegations of Expired Judge's Term

On August 29, the court had ruled to remove Paetongtarn as prime minister, stating she had violated ethical standards for holding a private conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.