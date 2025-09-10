Constitutional Court rejects three petitions to revoke ruling on Paetongtarn

The Constitutional Court voted on Wednesday to reject three petitions requesting the court to revoke its ruling in the ethical standard case involving former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The court reasoned that the three petitions cited inaccurate information, claiming that one of the nine constitutional court judges’ tenure had expired.
On August 29, the court had ruled to remove Paetongtarn as prime minister, stating she had violated ethical standards for holding a private conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
However, the petitions, signed by 20 petitioners, including Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chai-aroon, alleged that one of the judges, Panya Utchachon, could not participate in the ruling as his term had expired. The petitions claimed that Panya was replaced by Sarawut Songwilai on August 29, the same day as the ruling.
In response, the court clarified on Wednesday that the Senate Secretariat had informed them that Sarawut was appointed as a new constitutional court judge by royal command on August 30, not August 29.
As a result, the court ruled that the three petitions were based on inaccurate information.