Cold air weakens, lifting temperatures 1–2°C; North and Northeast still cold

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Upper Thailand and upper South will warm slightly, with light morning fog. Bangkok stays cool early, while lower South may see isolated thunderstorms.

  • A weakening cold air mass over Thailand is causing temperatures to rise by 1–2°C in the upper parts of the country.
  • Despite the temperature increase, the North and Northeast regions will remain cool to cold.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas will also experience a 1–2°C temperature rise, resulting in cool conditions with light morning fog.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Monday (January 26) says the cold air mass covering Thailand has weakened, causing temperatures in the North and Northeast to rise by 1–2°C, though it remains cold.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas will be cool, with light morning fog.

24-hour forecast

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand and the upper South will see temperatures rise by 1–2°C, with light morning fog.

However, it will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the upper South, will be cool in the morning.

As the fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the upper South weakens, people are advised to take care of their health due to the continuing cold conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the lower South, isolated thunderstorms are expected due to a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves 1–2 metres high.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will have waves of about 1 metre.

In thunderstorm areas, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Monday (January 26) to 6am Tuesday (January 27)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
  • Minimum temperature: 2–12°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold
  • Minimum temperature: 8–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Cool with light morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Seas: waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre

South region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning. In the upper part of the region, temperatures will rise by 1–2°C, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h; seas around 1 metre; in thunderstorm areas, waves exceed 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; seas 1–2 metres; in thunderstorm areas, waves exceed 2 metres

South region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Seas: waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves exceed 1 metre
