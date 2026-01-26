Cold air weakens, lifting temperatures 1–2°C; North and Northeast still cold

24-hour forecast

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand and the upper South will see temperatures rise by 1–2°C, with light morning fog.

However, it will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the upper South, will be cool in the morning.

As the fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the upper South weakens, people are advised to take care of their health due to the continuing cold conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the lower South, isolated thunderstorms are expected due to a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves 1–2 metres high.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will have waves of about 1 metre.

In thunderstorm areas, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.