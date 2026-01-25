Five Thai innovations launched to meet the needs of modern life

“Innovation” has become a key tool for improving the quality of life.

Most recently, the National Innovation Agency, or NIA, the lead body driving Thailand’s innovation system to sustainably elevate the economy and society, unveiled five Thai-developed innovations designed for modern living, spanning the environment, lifestyle, and physical and mental health.

Plant-based ice cream meets the needs of health-conscious consumers

The health and wellness trend, especially preventive health, has made people more aware in every respect, particularly when it comes to food.

“Alternative foods” have also grown in popularity.

Today, consumers want healthier options that still taste good.

Plant-based ice cream is, therefore, an answer for health-conscious consumers, people with lactose intolerance, and vegans.

“Molly Ally”, a plant-based ice cream innovation, uses an Emulsify Integrated System that combines pasteurisation and homogenisation to address the unstable texture of plant fats.

This results in smooth, creamy ice cream with no separation, reduced ice-crystal formation, and an extended shelf life of up to 12 months.

Plants are used as the main ingredients, such as almonds, coconut, soybeans, and oats, in place of cow’s milk.

This product not only delivers quality comparable to dairy ice cream, but also meets the needs of modern consumers who care about health and the environment, allowing them to enjoy desserts while looking after their wellbeing at the same time.