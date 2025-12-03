Siemens Thailand Chief Warns of Climate Urgency as Nation Faces Extreme Weather Events

Thailand's increasingly severe weather patterns underscore the urgent need for industrial transformation to combat climate change, according to Ross Colon, president and CEO of Siemens Thailand, speaking at the Sustainability Forum 2026 on Wednesday.

Addressing attendees at the event organised by Krungthep Turakij, Colon highlighted how recent extreme weather events have demonstrated the immediate impact of climate change on the kingdom.

The country has experienced its heaviest rainfall in over 300 years, with flash floods in the south affecting nearly 3 million people in Hat Yai. Meanwhile, temperatures reached an unprecedented over 45°C in Phuket and Bangkok, accompanied by devastating floods and extreme monsoons that impacted more than 100,000 households earlier this year.

"Climate change is making these events more extreme, more frequent, more intense, and more destructive," Colon emphasised during his presentation on sustainable business practices.

Industry's Carbon Challenge

Colon noted that whilst manufacturing serves as a key economic driver, industry contributes at least 30% of global CO₂ emissions whilst consuming approximately 38% of global energy.

This reality, he argued, necessitates fundamental transformation across industrial sectors.

At the heart of Siemens' approach is the concept of combining "the real and the digital worlds" – using technology to solve real-time problems more sustainably and efficiently.

Central to this strategy is the digital twin, a virtual representation of physical objects such as factories, production lines, buildings, or energy systems that can be simulated, tested, and optimised before any physical construction begins.