Schneider Electric Unveils Comprehensive Decarbonisation Solutions at IEEE PES GTD Asia 2025

When combined with EcoStruxure Building Operation and Power Monitoring Expert systems, facilities can monitor and control multiple utilities—water, air, gas, electricity, and steam—with simulation and automated scheduling proven to reduce annual energy consumption by 10-15%.

For residential applications, Schneider Electric introduced solutions addressing the growing prosumer market, where households both consume and generate electricity through solar installations.

The New Energy Land panel serves as an intelligent control centre for solar-equipped homes with electric vehicle chargers, incorporating direct current protection to manage the distinct electrical characteristics of solar inverters and EV charging equipment.

The system enables load prioritisation, ensuring critical equipment such as medical devices or essential business operations receive power priority during outages.

Integration with smart applications optimises solar utilisation by coordinating EV charging with peak solar generation periods, maximising self-consumption efficiency.

Advanced Grid Operations and Data Centre Solutions

The Intelligent Energy Operations zone featured the EcoStruxure Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), providing utilities with real-time network visibility, predictive analytics, and advanced automation capabilities.

The platform supports the transition towards flexible, low-carbon energy systems whilst managing distributed energy resources and storage integration.

Recognising data centre expansion driven by artificial intelligence applications, Schneider Electric presented comprehensive lifecycle services encompassing design, construction, operation, and assessment.

The company supplies nearly the complete product suite required for data centre construction, with management systems incorporating planning, modelling, digital twins, and AI assistance to simultaneously achieve high availability and sustainability objectives.

The portfolio includes liquid cooling solutions specifically developed for AI data centre requirements, addressing the intensive thermal management challenges associated with high-density computing infrastructure.

Engineering Integration and Cybersecurity

Advanced engineering capabilities were demonstrated through the Power and Process solution, integrating AVEVA process engineering software with ETAP electrical design tools.

This integration enables simulation to optimise designs balancing process requirements with electrical supply, reducing both design costs and operational expenses whilst improving energy efficiency and profitability.

Schneider Electric also emphasised comprehensive cybersecurity services protecting operational technology systems through 24-hour expert monitoring, network segmentation, vulnerability management, and endpoint protection—critical capabilities as grid digitalisation expands the attack surface for critical infrastructure.

The Advanced Service Platform utilises IoT sensors to reduce power outage downtime by up to 40%, shifting maintenance strategies from time-based schedules to condition-based approaches.

The system's Health Index provides real-time equipment status assessment, enabling proactive intervention before failures occur whilst detecting issues such as overheating from loose connections or electrical stress from harmonic distortion.

Schneider Electric's exhibition at IEEE PES GTD Asia 2025 continues through 29 November at booth F17 in Exhibition Hall 2-4, Ground Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, providing industry professionals with detailed technical demonstrations of the complete solution portfolio.

The comprehensive presentation underscores the critical role of integrated digital and electrical technologies in achieving regional carbon neutrality targets whilst maintaining grid reliability and operational efficiency across diverse applications.