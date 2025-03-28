Industry experts urge Thai businesses to adopt AI or face extinction

He cited examples of companies like Schneider Electric and Fujitsu, which have achieved significant cost reductions and productivity gains through AI integration.

“AI is driving cost reductions of 50% and productivity increases of 20-50%. Thailand, with its reliance on cheap labour, faces a significant challenge,” he said.

Parith urged Thai businesses to move beyond discussions and actively implement AI solutions, emphasising the need to compete on efficiency and productivity.

“We can’t rely on service quality alone anymore. We need to also compete on efficiency and productivity, and AI is the key,” he said.

He also voiced concerns that most Thai firms have not actively adopted AI, warning that once the global economy starts improving, companies that have invested in AI will leave others behind.

Meanwhile, Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO of Siam AI Corporation Ltd, stressed the importance of Thailand becoming an AI "maker", not just a user.

He advocated for the development of a Thai Large Language Model (ThaiLLM) to ensure "AI sovereignty".

“We need to develop our own AI models to protect our cultural identity and ensure our data is not manipulated by foreign entities,” Ratanaphon said.

He outlined five components essential for AI sovereignty: AI imperative, AI ecosystem, AI models and data, AI factories and AI-ready workforce.