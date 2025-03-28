AI cyber-threats: Expert warns \'nuclear bomb\' scenario imminent for Thailand

Rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is not only revolutionising industries but also bringing a new era of cyber threats, experts warn.

Speaking at the "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy" seminar, organised by Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Thursday, Tanajak Watanakij, founder and chief technology officer of Thai cybersecurity start-up Cynclair, painted a stark picture.

He explained that AI is now being weaponised by hackers, posing unprecedented dangers.

A key concern is the "Autonomous Hack", where AI is used to infiltrate and disable corporate AI infrastructure, potentially causing catastrophic business disruption.

The sophistication of AI-fuelled phishing and malware attacks is also escalating. Criminals are leveraging AI to create highly convincing "deepfakes", mimicking individuals’ voices and faces, while "AI-generated malware" threatens to unleash uncontrollable cyber viruses at an alarming rate.

Perhaps most concerning is AI’s potential for social manipulation, where powerful entities use AI to manipulate public opinion on social media, turning disinformation and fake news into potent weapons.

Tanajak warned that AI-driven cyber threats are evolving at an alarming pace, potentially reaching a level of danger akin to a "nuclear bomb" in the near future, with profound implications for humanity.

