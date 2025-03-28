AI cyber-threats: Expert warns \'nuclear bomb\' scenario imminent for Thailand

Rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is not only revolutionising industries but also bringing a new era of cyber threats, experts warn.
Speaking at the "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy" seminar, organised by Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Thursday, Tanajak Watanakij, founder and chief technology officer of Thai cybersecurity start-up Cynclair, painted a stark picture.
He explained that AI is now being weaponised by hackers, posing unprecedented dangers.
A key concern is the "Autonomous Hack", where AI is used to infiltrate and disable corporate AI infrastructure, potentially causing catastrophic business disruption.
The sophistication of AI-fuelled phishing and malware attacks is also escalating. Criminals are leveraging AI to create highly convincing "deepfakes", mimicking individuals’ voices and faces, while "AI-generated malware" threatens to unleash uncontrollable cyber viruses at an alarming rate.
Perhaps most concerning is AI’s potential for social manipulation, where powerful entities use AI to manipulate public opinion on social media, turning disinformation and fake news into potent weapons.
Tanajak warned that AI-driven cyber threats are evolving at an alarming pace, potentially reaching a level of danger akin to a "nuclear bomb" in the near future, with profound implications for humanity.
Five looming AI threats:
Autonomous Hacks: AI systems hacking other AI systems, with companies increasingly relying on bespoke AI models for core operations. Any breach could have devastating consequences, necessitating stringent security protocols.
AI-Driven Phishing: AI-powered deepfakes and sophisticated phishing attacks will make it increasingly difficult to discern genuine communications from fraudulent ones, eroding online privacy.
AI-Generated Malware: The ease with which AI can generate malware, exemplified by tools like "MalwareGPT", threatens to unleash a torrent of new and unpredictable cyber viruses within the next two years.
Autonomous Systems Hacking: Critical infrastructure reliant on autonomous systems, such as self-driving vehicles, is vulnerable to AI-driven cyberattacks, potentially leading to catastrophic accidents.
AI-Controlled Social Manipulation: Governments and influential actors could exploit AI to manipulate public opinion on social media, using fake profiles and bots to spread disinformation and sow discord.
Tanajak said robust cybersecurity measures were required to combat rising AI threats. Pointing to Finland's early media literacy education programmes, he stressed the need for increased public awareness, corporate investment in cybersecurity, and responsible social media use.
He cautioned against the dangers of clicking on suspicious links and emphasised the importance of educating children on navigating digital platforms safely.