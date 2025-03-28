AI revolution reshaping finance and business landscapes

Bangkok’s AI Revolution 2025 seminar has revealed a consensus among industry leaders: that artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, is poised to fundamentally reshape the financial and business sectors, offering both unprecedented opportunities and challenges for organisations of all sizes.
They highlighted the transformative impact of generative AI on the global economy, with a special focus on the financial sector, and noted how AI is rapidly becoming a game-changer in this space.
Pochara Arayakarnkul, Bluebik CEO, underscored the soaring adoption of AI in fintech, driven by advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs).
This wave of innovation, he noted, is buoyed by significant investments that ultimately benefit consumers through heightened competition.
“AI is fundamentally altering the financial landscape,” said Pochara. “Its applications span four critical areas: enhancing customer interfaces, streamlining back-office operations, bolstering fraud detection, and driving product innovation.”
He particularly highlighted AI's role in fraud prevention, explaining how it can identify anomalies and suspicious behaviours beyond human detection.
Additionally, he predicted that AI would enable hyper-personalised financial services and improve funding access, especially for underserved groups.
While established financial institutions have the advantage of extensive data and resources, smaller fintech companies bring agility and adaptability, allowing them to swiftly deploy AI solutions.
“The future of finance will belong to those who can harness AI's potential to deliver seamless, proactive customer experiences,” Pochara emphasised.
Thadpong Pongthawornkamol, Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG) managing director, emphasized the accessibility of AI, noting that "everyone can access and interact with AI without needing to be a programmer."
He outlined four key areas where banks are leveraging AI: enhancing customer service, improving risk management, boosting operational efficiency, and creating innovative financial products.
Specifically, AI's role in fraud detection and prevention, including identifying mule accounts and new fraud patterns, was highlighted as critical for securing financial transactions.
"AI is vital for secure financial transactions and will revolutionize banking services. Thailand can lead this transformation," he stated.
In another session, Dhanawat Suthampun, managing director of Microsoft Thailand, further elaborated on AI’s transformative potential, noting its role in redefining the workplace.
"AI is unlocking access to knowledge and insights like never before," he said, citing IDC research that shows over 75% of leading organizations are already leveraging generative AI, with significant ROI.
He also stressed the importance of education and skill development to fully realize AI’s potential, and showcased tools like Copilot and Copilot Studio.
Beyond business, Dhanawat pointed to AI's ability to address global challenges and promote sustainability. He cited examples like using AI and digital twins to enhance cultural soft power and boost tourism through multilingual communication.
“AI is not just a technological advancement; it’s a catalyst for positive change,” concluded Dhanawat. “Embracing AI unlocks new opportunities and paves the way for a more sustainable future.”
The seminar’s insights reveal a clear trend: AI is not merely a technological advancement but a catalyst for profound change.
As the AI revolution accelerates, organizations face a stark choice: adapt and thrive, or risk falling behind. The potential for Thailand to become a regional AI hub, leveraging its understanding of the technology to create impactful use cases, was also highlighted, emphasizing the need for Thai organizations to embrace this transformative technology.