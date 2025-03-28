AI revolution reshaping finance and business landscapes

Bangkok’s AI Revolution 2025 seminar has revealed a consensus among industry leaders: that artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, is poised to fundamentally reshape the financial and business sectors, offering both unprecedented opportunities and challenges for organisations of all sizes.

They highlighted the transformative impact of generative AI on the global economy, with a special focus on the financial sector, and noted how AI is rapidly becoming a game-changer in this space.

Pochara Arayakarnkul, Bluebik CEO, underscored the soaring adoption of AI in fintech, driven by advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs).

This wave of innovation, he noted, is buoyed by significant investments that ultimately benefit consumers through heightened competition.