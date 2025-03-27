Agentic AI will transform global workforce, says IBM executive

The rise of Agentic AI, capable of autonomous planning, decision-making and task execution will transform the global workforce by 2028, according to industry experts.
However, this groundbreaking technology calls for rigorous governance to address potential risks.
Speaking at the seminar "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy," hosted by Krungthep Turakij, IBM Thailand's country general manager, Anothai Wettayakorn, underscored the burgeoning interest in Agentic AI.
"AI Agents are software designed to automate tasks, acting as assistants in understanding, planning, reasoning, and executing activities," explained Anothai. "Powered by Large Language Models [LLMs], they connect with various tools and systems to achieve specific goals."
A study conducted by IBM and Morning Consult, surveying 1,000 developers, revealed that 99% are currently exploring or developing Agentic AI applications for enterprise use. This surge in interest mirrors Gartner's prediction that 33% of organisations will incorporate Agentic AI into their operations by 2028.
Anothai highlighted the transformative potential of Agentic AI to automate workflows, analyse data, and empower human employees to focus on strategic initiatives.
"The vision is that AI Agents will autonomously analyse data, predict trends and streamline workflows, allowing personnel to dedicate themselves to strategic and creative pursuits," he said.
IBM has observed significant advancements in Agentic AI over the past 12-18 months across four key areas:
These developments have ushered in faster inference speeds, higher accuracy and reduced costs, making AI more accessible to organisations. However, Anothai warned of the complexities involved in achieving truly autonomous AI.
"Developing AI Agents capable of complex decision-making requires significant advancements in contextual reasoning," he explained. "Human decision-making is not solely based on logic; experience and empathy play critical roles."
Anothai asserted that AI Agents would not be ready to fully replace human workers in 2025, particularly in complex and sensitive roles. Human judgement remains indispensable.
Governance was a focal point of his discussion. "We must address errors and ensure transparency and auditability," he stressed. "Rigorous stress testing in sandbox environments and comprehensive audit trails are essential."
He cautioned that "Autonomy Without Accountability is Chaos," advocating for robust AI governance frameworks to prevent unintended consequences.
"Even with advanced AI, the responsibility ultimately lies with us," he said. "Governance, transparency, and auditability are crucial."
Anothai further championed open-source ecosystems as a catalyst for responsible AI scaling and collaboration.
"Open-source platforms foster innovation and prevent vendor lock-in," he noted. IBM is actively promoting the development of AI creators through initiatives such as "The Next Frontier of AI Race in Thailand", in partnership with Depa and universities.
Agentic AI offers immense opportunities to enhance productivity and innovation, yet its successful integration depends heavily on robust governance and ethical considerations.