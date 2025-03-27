Agentic AI will transform global workforce, says IBM executive

The rise of Agentic AI, capable of autonomous planning, decision-making and task execution will transform the global workforce by 2028, according to industry experts.

However, this groundbreaking technology calls for rigorous governance to address potential risks.

Speaking at the seminar "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy," hosted by Krungthep Turakij, IBM Thailand's country general manager, Anothai Wettayakorn, underscored the burgeoning interest in Agentic AI.

"AI Agents are software designed to automate tasks, acting as assistants in understanding, planning, reasoning, and executing activities," explained Anothai. "Powered by Large Language Models [LLMs], they connect with various tools and systems to achieve specific goals."

A study conducted by IBM and Morning Consult, surveying 1,000 developers, revealed that 99% are currently exploring or developing Agentic AI applications for enterprise use. This surge in interest mirrors Gartner's prediction that 33% of organisations will incorporate Agentic AI into their operations by 2028.

Anothai highlighted the transformative potential of Agentic AI to automate workflows, analyse data, and empower human employees to focus on strategic initiatives.