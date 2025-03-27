Corporate execs see AI adoption as a catalyst for business growth

Industry leaders are highlighting the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive business opportunities and growth, while stressing the paramount importance of responsible and ethical implementation.

At the "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy" seminar, hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday, experts emphasised that AI represents not just a tool for innovation but a fundamental shift in business operations.

Panellists unanimously agreed that AI adoption marks a pivotal moment for businesses seeking to enhance competitiveness and unlock new avenues for expansion.

They also cautioned against unbridled enthusiasm, highlighting the need for careful consideration and strategic implementation to mitigate potential risks.

Nunsilp Janvarin, acting CEO of WHA Digital and WHA chief technology officer, asserted that AI necessitates a cultural shift within organisations, saying: "AI is not a project, but a new culture of the organisation, creating business competition. If we don't start today, we may be left behind."

He outlined WHA Group's commitment to AI, with plans to integrate it into numerous projects and applications.

Nunsilp emphasised the importance of a structured approach to AI adoption.