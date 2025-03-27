Corporate execs see AI adoption as a catalyst for business growth

Industry leaders are highlighting the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive business opportunities and growth, while stressing the paramount importance of responsible and ethical implementation.
At the "AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy" seminar, hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday, experts emphasised that AI represents not just a tool for innovation but a fundamental shift in business operations.
Panellists unanimously agreed that AI adoption marks a pivotal moment for businesses seeking to enhance competitiveness and unlock new avenues for expansion.
They also cautioned against unbridled enthusiasm, highlighting the need for careful consideration and strategic implementation to mitigate potential risks.
Nunsilp Janvarin, acting CEO of WHA Digital and WHA chief technology officer, asserted that AI necessitates a cultural shift within organisations, saying: "AI is not a project, but a new culture of the organisation, creating business competition. If we don't start today, we may be left behind."
He outlined WHA Group's commitment to AI, with plans to integrate it into numerous projects and applications.
Nunsilp emphasised the importance of a structured approach to AI adoption.
"With good data and AI, we also need the right people to work together. Therefore, we don't start by adopting AI, but by clearly defining the problems we want it to solve. We prioritise data and start with small projects before scaling up," he revealed.
He cited examples of AI-driven efficiency gains within the WHA Group, such as in roof leak detection and solar power management.
"AI can help create products, reduce costs, and improve sustainability," Nunsilp added.
Vatsun Thirapatarapong, country manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Thailand, echoed the widely expressed sentiment that 2025 would be a transformative year for AI in business.
"This year will be a significant turning point in the real-world application of AI technology in the business sector and society," Vatsun said.
He highlighted AWS's commitment to democratising AI.
"AWS has plans to comprehensively support the use of AI, making it easy to use and helping to turn on the Gen AI light for every organisation," he said.
Boonsit Siamnetr, L'Oréal Thailand head of data and analytics, added a unique perspective, highlighting AI's role in revolutionising the beauty industry.
"At L'Oréal, as a leading beauty tech company, we see AI as an efficient co-worker, transforming the future of beauty," Boonsit said.
He emphasised the company's commitment to responsible AI usage, particularly with generative AI. "It's the responsibility of every organisation, especially leading ones, to consider the end-to-end implications of AI adoption. Our mission is to 'Make Beauty for All' with technology, and we're moving towards 'Beauty for Each' through personalisation."
Boonsit also highlighted L'Oréal's diverse AI applications, from research and development to marketing and customer experience.
"We use AI to optimise advertising spending, create personalised content, and even develop AI-powered salon tools that conserve water," he explained.
L'Oréal's AI-driven initiatives include personalised product recommendations, virtual makeup filters, and sustainable salon solutions.
"AI allows us to create content that resonates with customers globally, while also addressing local nuances," Boonsit said. "For example, we used AI to generate 392 localised video ads, ensuring relevance across diverse markets."
The seminar also addressed the broader implications of AI adoption, including ethical considerations and potential job displacement. However, the overall sentiment remained optimistic, with speakers believing that AI's productivity gains would stimulate further investment and growth.
The experts at the seminar offered a compelling vision that AI is ready to reshape business. The critical takeaway, however, is that realising this vision depends on proactive steps toward strategic adoption, ethical consideration, and the development of a strong data-centric approach.