Thailand’s airports eye AI for faster check-ins, enhanced security

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline passenger services and bolster security, aiming to create a more efficient and enjoyable airport experience for millions of travellers.
Speaking at the “AI Revolution 2025” seminar hosted by Krunthepthurakij on Thursday, Worawut Saentaweesuk from AOT’s Digital Solutions Development Department highlighted the company’s focus on leveraging AI to expedite check-in processes and identity verification.
“Our goal is to reduce the time passengers spend on procedural tasks, allowing them to enjoy the airport's amenities before their flights," he explained.
AOT is implementing AI-powered solutions, including automated check-in kiosks and biometric identity verification systems, which significantly reduce the time spent on passport and facial scan comparisons.
This technology also streamlines immigration processes by collecting passenger data once and using it across multiple checkpoints, eliminating redundant procedures.
“By using AI to automate identity verification and passport checks, we can expedite passenger flow and enhance security,” Worawut noted.
The integration of AI aims to encourage passengers to spend more time in airport shopping and dining areas, transforming the experience into a more leisurely one. Increased efficiency also enables AOT to accommodate more passengers and increase flight slots.
AOT's commitment to modernisation aligns with its ongoing infrastructure expansion to handle increased air traffic. This includes the development of new terminals, runways, and other facilities at key airports such as Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. These expansion projects are crucial for strengthening Thailand’s position as a regional aviation hub.
“AOT is committed to enhancing both the digital and physical infrastructure of our airports to provide world-class services and accommodate future growth,” Worawut said.
Regarding personnel readiness for the digital transformation, AOT is focusing on promoting a culture of creativity and innovation to ensure employees can adapt to rapid technological changes.
“While AI offers significant efficiency gains, we must also prioritise security,” Worawut said.
AOT’s combined strategy of AI integration and infrastructure expansion aims to modernise Thailand’s airports, making them more passenger-friendly, efficient, and better equipped to serve the global aviation industry.