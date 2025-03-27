Thailand’s airports eye AI for faster check-ins, enhanced security

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline passenger services and bolster security, aiming to create a more efficient and enjoyable airport experience for millions of travellers.

Speaking at the “AI Revolution 2025” seminar hosted by Krunthepthurakij on Thursday, Worawut Saentaweesuk from AOT’s Digital Solutions Development Department highlighted the company’s focus on leveraging AI to expedite check-in processes and identity verification.

“Our goal is to reduce the time passengers spend on procedural tasks, allowing them to enjoy the airport's amenities before their flights," he explained.

AOT is implementing AI-powered solutions, including automated check-in kiosks and biometric identity verification systems, which significantly reduce the time spent on passport and facial scan comparisons.

This technology also streamlines immigration processes by collecting passenger data once and using it across multiple checkpoints, eliminating redundant procedures.