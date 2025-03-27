Business AI strategy ‘must focus on strategic implementation’

Businesses navigating the complexities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) should shift from experimental AI projects to strategic implementations focused on delivering measurable business outcomes, a top Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive said.

He emphasised that the technology's true potential lies in its ability to drive tangible value and transform operations.

In a keynote address at Krunthep Turakij's “AI Revolution 2025” seminar on Thursday, Joel Garcia, AWS Head of Technology for ASEAN, said that while generative AI is transforming how we live, work, and connect, companies must not get caught up in the "fear of missing out" (FOMO) and the rapid pace of technological change.

He highlighted a shift from focusing on Proof of Concepts (POCs) to demonstrating Proof of Value (POV), with businesses increasingly seeking a return on investment (ROI) from their AI initiatives.

“It's not going to be led by technology. It should be led by the business,” Garcia stated, emphasising the importance of aligning AI projects with key performance indicators (KPIs) such as customer lifetime value, productivity gains (eg, reduced time to market, average handling time in contact centers), and enhanced decision-making.

Garcia illustrated this with examples, citing how Amazon Q, AWS's generative AI assistant, had saved the company an estimated 4,500 man-years and $260 million in Java upgrades.

