AI to render 39% of global skills obsolete, Bitkub CEO warns

Despite reassurances from some experts that artificial intelligence (AI) will never fully replace the human workforce, the CEO and founder of Bitkub has issued a stark warning: AI is poised to render approximately 39% of global workforce skills redundant, with sectors like healthcare, finance and education facing significant job disruption.

Speaking during the “AI-Powered Workforce of the Future: Next Generation” panel discussion at the AI Revolution 2025 seminar on Thursday, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, shared insights gleaned from the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

He cautioned that within five years, a substantial portion of current human skills will become obsolete due to AI automation.

“These skills won’t disappear, but they will become irrelevant, as AI will take over those tasks,” Jirayut stated.

He further predicted the rapid obsolescence of Large Language Models (LLMs) and a shift towards visual model-based learning.

The next five years, he argued, will see the emergence of new information architectures, with AI permeating various channels and surpassing human capabilities in numerous domains.

Significant job losses are anticipated in the healthcare, legal, finance, and education sectors.

In healthcare, the integration of AI and quantum computing will accelerate drug discovery and medical advancements, drastically reducing research timelines.

In finance and manufacturing, the digital transformation will accelerate, driven by AI’s capacity to restructure work processes and enable smaller teams to build more efficient, cost-effective business models.

