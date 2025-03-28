AI to render 39% of global skills obsolete, Bitkub CEO warns

Despite reassurances from some experts that artificial intelligence (AI) will never fully replace the human workforce, the CEO and founder of Bitkub has issued a stark warning: AI is poised to render approximately 39% of global workforce skills redundant, with sectors like healthcare, finance and education facing significant job disruption.
Speaking during the “AI-Powered Workforce of the Future: Next Generation” panel discussion at the AI Revolution 2025 seminar on Thursday, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, shared insights gleaned from the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.
He cautioned that within five years, a substantial portion of current human skills will become obsolete due to AI automation.
“These skills won’t disappear, but they will become irrelevant, as AI will take over those tasks,” Jirayut stated.
He further predicted the rapid obsolescence of Large Language Models (LLMs) and a shift towards visual model-based learning.
The next five years, he argued, will see the emergence of new information architectures, with AI permeating various channels and surpassing human capabilities in numerous domains.
Significant job losses are anticipated in the healthcare, legal, finance, and education sectors.
In healthcare, the integration of AI and quantum computing will accelerate drug discovery and medical advancements, drastically reducing research timelines.
In finance and manufacturing, the digital transformation will accelerate, driven by AI’s capacity to restructure work processes and enable smaller teams to build more efficient, cost-effective business models.
Jirayut emphasised that future AI development will extend beyond text-based processing, with AI becoming increasingly adept at complex, multi-disciplinary tasks.
He stressed that AI will profoundly impact all sectors – technology, economy, and society – leading to significant shifts in employment, business management, and governance.
“The trend suggests that AI development and regulation will be driven by the private sector, not governments, due to the rapid pace of innovation. Governments simply cannot keep up,” he said. “Furthermore, global perspectives suggest that 2025 may be the last year human beings elect presidents. Beyond that, those who control AI will hold greater influence and power.”
Jirayut’s concern is not exaggerated. The debate about the future of human labor in an AI-driven world is ongoing. Some experts argue that AI will primarily enhance human efficiency, fostering economic growth and creating new jobs.
According to CNBC report, others, like Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, suggest that technological advancements will significantly alter the nature of work across industries and have a “hugely destabilizing” impact on the workforce.
In his book “The Coming Wave” (2023), Suleyman contends that these tools will offer temporary augmentation but are “fundamentally labor replacing.”
Reinforcing these concerns, Bill Gates stated in a February interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” that “over the next decade, advances in artificial intelligence will mean that humans will no longer be needed ‘for most things’ in the world,” envisioning AI making expertise like “great medical advice, great tutoring” commonplace.
This perspective from a tech leader of Gates's stature underscores the seriousness of Jirayut's warnings about potential AI-driven job displacement.