AI transformation: Thai experts unveil business potential and hurdles

Leading Thai AI experts have underlined the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for businesses, emphasising that AI is far more than just a cost-cutting tool.

In a panel discussion at AI Revolution 2025 hosted by Krunthep Turakij on Thursday, three prominent technology leaders—Worawisut Pinyoyang, Pamornpol Jinachitra, and Jaranpat Bunyoung—shared insights into the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption in the Thai business landscape.

AI is not just about reducing costs, but a significant opportunity to create new business models that directly respond to market demands, according to Worawisut Pinyoyang, co-founder of Impact Mind AI.

He introduced the new concept of "vibe marketing", where AI enables unprecedented efficiency.

"With vibe marketing, one person can replace an entire team of 10," he noted, highlighting the potential for radical workplace transformation.

Pamornpol Jinachitra, CEO of AI Gen Co, Ltd, pointed to remarkable advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision.