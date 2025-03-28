AI transformation: Thai experts unveil business potential and hurdles

Leading Thai AI experts have underlined the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for businesses, emphasising that AI is far more than just a cost-cutting tool.
In a panel discussion at AI Revolution 2025 hosted by Krunthep Turakij on Thursday, three prominent technology leaders—Worawisut Pinyoyang, Pamornpol Jinachitra, and Jaranpat Bunyoung—shared insights into the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption in the Thai business landscape.
AI is not just about reducing costs, but a significant opportunity to create new business models that directly respond to market demands, according to Worawisut Pinyoyang, co-founder of Impact Mind AI.
He introduced the new concept of "vibe marketing", where AI enables unprecedented efficiency.
"With vibe marketing, one person can replace an entire team of 10," he noted, highlighting the potential for radical workplace transformation.
Pamornpol Jinachitra, CEO of AI Gen Co, Ltd, pointed to remarkable advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision.
"We're seeing revolutionary changes in how businesses analyse customer data, improve production processes, and develop intelligent, consumer-responsive products," he said.
Pamornpol underscored workflow automation potential, using insurance claims processing as an example of how AI can streamline complex business operations.
Jaranpat Bunyoung, CEO of Glory Forever and developer of Alisa AI, offered a pragmatic perspective on AI implementation with an example from the sphere of translation: "A translator might complete two chapters daily, costing a company 20 million baht annually. AI can translate about 23 times more, potentially saving 10-15 million baht."
However, Jaranpat cautioned that successful AI adoption requires more than technological investment.
"It's about adapting work processes, transforming organisational culture, and developing employee skills to collaborate effectively with AI," he emphasised.
The experts unanimously agreed that organisations must understand AI's true potential, identify specific business challenges AI can address, develop clear strategic plans, select appropriate technologies, manage internal organisational change, and build trust in AI among employees and customers.
All three experts highlighted the importance of ethical considerations, with Worawisut emphasising the need to prioritise responsible AI usage.
While AI presents immense opportunities for growth and competitive advantage, its successful implementation requires a holistic approach, the experts said. Thai businesses must invest not just in technology, but in understanding, skills, and responsible innovation. The panelists pointed out that AI transformation is not about replacing human workers, but empowering them to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and creativity.