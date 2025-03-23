Thailand\'s digital race: Is your business ready to win?

• SAP Services: Fujitsu's comprehensive SAP services, from application transformation to robust support for S/4HANA implementation, can streamline business operations and fuel innovation across multiple cloud environments. For example, Fujitsu collaborated with PPP Green Complex (PPPGC) to implement SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure within just six months. This empowers the organisation to connect data across departments, improve operational efficiency, enhance their environmental sustainability, and boost their competitiveness. Similarly, Fujitsu helped EagleBurgmann Japan migrate to S/4HANA using a BLUEFIELD™ approach. It has reduced add-ons by 90% and increasing standard function utilisation by 1.5 times, making the system more responsive to future upgrades. This empowered EagleBurgmann to improve workflows, make data-driven decisions, and lay the foundation for their digital transformation system.

• ServiceNow solutions: As a global leader in digital experience, Fujitsu has been recognised as ServiceNow Partner of the Year eight times in 2025, including ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year across Asia Pacific. This achievement validates Fujitsu's deep expertise in delivering transformative digital solutions on the ServiceNow platform, helping organisations streamline operations and enhance customer and employee experiences. For example, Fujitsu collaborated with Schneider Electric on the world's then-largest ServiceNow ITOM deployment, achieving 90% ticket accuracy and a 50% reduction in incident resolution time within the first year. This consolidated view of Schneider Electric's global IT infrastructure significantly enhanced operational resilience and contributed to its sustainability goals by reducing legacy systems and their associated carbon footprint.

• Cloud solutions: Fujitsu's hybrid IT and cloud solutions empower organisations with the flexibility and scalability they need to thrive in today's dynamic market. For example, Fujitsu worked with Tri Petch Isuzu to modernise their IT infrastructure and migrate their Mirai system to Microsoft Azure cloud in just four months. This has helped the business reduce IT costs, improve performance, and enhance customer experience. Globally, Fujitsu helped Toll Group in Australia create a modern data platform on Azure, migrating five years' worth of data from the legacy platform to the cloud. This has helped the organisation achieve a 96% time saving in report generation and reduce the cost of managing data by over 50%, empowering data-driven decision-making across the organisation.

• Tailored digital transformation solutions: At Fujitsu, we don't just offer solutions; we co-create them. We immerse ourselves in our clients' business operations, leveraging our deep expertise of the Thai market and the evolving regulatory landscape. Combined with the strength of Fujitsu's global network, we work closely with clients to develop tailored strategies that address their specific needs, providing ongoing support and expertise every step of the way. This collaborative approach empowers organisations for sustainable growth in the global marketplace.

Don’t navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape alone. Fujitsu’s expertise in technology, data and cyber security, digital experience, and sustainability transformation can help you stay ahead. Ready to supercharge your IT strategy? Schedule a free consultation with our digital transformation experts today

https://www.fujitsu.com/th/en/about/resources/contact/enquiry.html



Attributed by Kanokkamon Laohaburanakit, Managing Director, Fujitsu Thailand