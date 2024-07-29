How Schneider Electric is driving sustainability, digital transformation

His pledge comes at a time when East Asia and ASEAN face many obstacles in the future energy landscape, such as the need to switch to new architectural designs that guarantee accessible, safe, and affordable energy through sensible policies and technology.

Meanwhile, as the region embarks on a transition to sustainable energy, the World Economic Forum has highlighted ASEAN's diverse energy landscape as characterised by the uneven distribution of energy resources, reflecting the urgency to enhance energy interconnectivity.

Strategic vision for the region

Pang, appointed in February, outlined Schneider’s strategic vision for the region in a recent in-depth interview with The Nation.

“We are in an era of significant change characterised by sustainability and digital transformation,” Pang said, highlighting the global challenge of increasing production while reducing resource consumption.

To address this challenge, he pointed out that Schneider Electric is developing new technologies for electrification, automation, and digitalisation.