How Schneider Electric is driving sustainability, digital transformation

His pledge comes at a time when East Asia and ASEAN face many obstacles in the future energy landscape, such as the need to switch to new architectural designs that guarantee accessible, safe, and affordable energy through sensible policies and technology.
Meanwhile, as the region embarks on a transition to sustainable energy, the World Economic Forum has highlighted ASEAN's diverse energy landscape as characterised by the uneven distribution of energy resources, reflecting the urgency to enhance energy interconnectivity.
Strategic vision for the region
Pang, appointed in February, outlined Schneider’s strategic vision for the region in a recent in-depth interview with The Nation.
“We are in an era of significant change characterised by sustainability and digital transformation,” Pang said, highlighting the global challenge of increasing production while reducing resource consumption.
To address this challenge, he pointed out that Schneider Electric is developing new technologies for electrification, automation, and digitalisation.
“We believe that sustainable growth cannot be achieved through increased energy consumption,” Pang explained. “We are committed to developing solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.”
"Increasing production sustainably requires more than just using additional energy or transitioning to new energy sources; it demands smarter, more efficient technologies," he added.
Driving the energy transition
Schneider’s “Electricity 4.0” initiative is central to this vision.
By leveraging digital technologies, the company is enhancing efficiency and sustainability across sectors, including infrastructure, buildings, data centres, and industries. The initiative aims to transform energy production, distribution, and consumption, he said.
Addressing the region’s growing energy demands, Pang emphasised Schneider’s role in facilitating energy transition. The company provides technologies such as digital grid solutions to help utilities coordinate diverse energy sources, including renewables.
"We have the technology, like a digital bridge, to help coordinate different sources of energy. We develop a lot of software for the utility providers to efficiently coordinate these different channels, the electricity resources to match the demand,” Pang explained.
In Thailand and other East Asian countries undergoing rapid electrification, he pointed out that Schneider was collaborating closely with policymakers to enhance power generation, transmission, and distribution.
While acknowledging the region's sustainability challenges, he reiterated Schneider's commitment to developing new energy solutions and applications.
Leading the charge in data-centre innovation
The company is a significant investor in the data-centre sector, offering comprehensive power chain solutions from medium voltage to cooling systems. As demand for AI and cloud services grows, Schneider is positioning itself as a leader in energy-efficient data-centre technologies.
"Right now, we are probably in an undisputed leadership position for data centres of this power chain from medium voltage and low voltage cooling systems up, also on the automated switch of energy," Pang said.
Harnessing AI for efficiency and innovation
AI is a key focus for Schneider, he said.
The company is not only leveraging AI to optimise its operations but is also developing AI-driven solutions for its customers.
“AI is transforming our business and industry. We are using AI to generate new ideas and improve efficiency,” he said.
Building a sustainable future
Sustainability is a core value at Schneider and the company has set ambitious targets to reduce its carbon footprint, Pang said.
“By 2025, we aim to achieve net zero emissions for our operations, and by 2040, we plan to achieve net zero across our value chain,” he added.
To foster a sustainable future, Schneider is investing in employee development and attracting top talent. The company’s “Impact Maker” initiative empowers employees to drive positive change. Schneider is also committed to raising awareness about sustainability through extensive training programmes.
Collaboration is essential to achieving a sustainable future. Schneider is working closely with its supply chain and ecosystem partners to promote sustainable practices. The company is also supporting industrial customers in improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.
Shaping East Asia's sustainable future
Schneider’s commitment to research and development is evident in its track record of innovation, Pang said. The company is continually investing in new technologies to address the evolving energy landscape.
This focus on innovation, coupled with its deep industry expertise, positions Schneider as a leader in the energy management and automation sector, he added.
As East Asia navigates the complexities of economic growth and environmental challenges, Schneider Electric is positioned to be a key driver of sustainable and digital transformation. With a comprehensive approach to energy management, commitment to sustainability, and focus on innovation, Schneider is helping to shape a more efficient and environmentally friendly future for the region, Pang said.