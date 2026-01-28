TAT says Nipah virus hasn’t affected tourism yet; Indian arrivals up 20%

India market is still strong, with continued growth

TAT reported that the Indian market remains resilient.

From January 1–25, cumulative arrivals from India totalled more than 189,000, up 20% compared with the same period in 2025.

During January 20–26, the period when the outbreak received heavy media attention, Indian arrivals were reported to have still expanded by an average of about 35% year-on-year.

TAT added that air-travel indicators remain positive, especially at the three main gateways receiving Indian visitors, with reported growth as follows:

Phuket International Airport: +51%

Suvarnabhumi Airport: +33%

Don Mueang International Airport: +15%

For the whole of January 2026, TAT projected Indian arrivals at around 200,000, up about 8% year-on-year.

Other markets: monitor sentiment closely

While no clear impact has been observed overall, TAT said extensive international coverage and social-media discussion of Nipah could affect confidence in more risk-sensitive markets, such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, which may delay travel decisions over the next 1–2 weeks while monitoring developments.

TAT noted that swift containment measures at source, together with Thailand’s airport screening for travellers arriving from affected areas, should help limit any potential impact and reinforce confidence in safety.

Thailand’s official updates state that screening began on January 25 at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, while Phuket increased preparedness and screening measures the same day; Phuket was also reported to have five flights per week from the affected area via one airline.

Confidence and safety sentiment are still manageable

TAT said monitoring by its India offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, together with social listening by its international public relations unit (as of January 2026), suggests the outbreak remains limited, particularly in West Bengal, with no reports of new cases.

In Kolkata, there has been no widespread mask-wearing in public, and travel and tourism activities have continued as normal.

TAT added that there have been no travel bans, cancellations or flight reductions linked to the situation, although concerns have spread widely through news coverage and social media.

Overall, most reporting and social-media discussion has focused on facts and has not shifted overall sentiment towards travelling to Thailand.