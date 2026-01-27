Boat tour launches linking Bang Lamphu to Ong Ang to revive Bangkok’s creative canal districts

Get ready for a new way to fall in love with Bangkok. On January 26, 2026, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and partner networks, launched a first pilot tourism route, “Ladlor Long Krung” (meandering boat journeys through the capital), linking Bang Lamphu Canal to Ong Ang Canal. The aim is to elevate waterfront lifestyles into cultural tourism landmarks and a creative district with global appeal.

The journey began in style at Phiphit Bang Lamphu, a learning space showcasing the history of a long-established trading neighbourhood. Visitors then boarded an electric boat taxi, cruising past the calm canal-side scenery towards the Ban Phan Thom area to experience community life that still carries the atmosphere of the past.