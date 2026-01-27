null

Boat tour launches linking Bang Lamphu to Ong Ang to revive Bangkok’s creative canal districts

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2026

TAT, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and partners have launched a new pilot route, “Ladlor Long Krung”, connecting Bang Lamphu Canal to Ong Ang Canal by electric boat taxi, highlighting heritage sites ahead of Bangkok Design Week 2026.

Get ready for a new way to fall in love with Bangkok. On January 26, 2026, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and partner networks, launched a first pilot tourism route, “Ladlor Long Krung” (meandering boat journeys through the capital), linking Bang Lamphu Canal to Ong Ang Canal. The aim is to elevate waterfront lifestyles into cultural tourism landmarks and a creative district with global appeal.

The journey began in style at Phiphit Bang Lamphu, a learning space showcasing the history of a long-established trading neighbourhood. Visitors then boarded an electric boat taxi, cruising past the calm canal-side scenery towards the Ban Phan Thom area to experience community life that still carries the atmosphere of the past.

Highlights not to miss

  • Shrine of King Taksin: The only shrine on the Phra Nakhon side revered by Bang Lamphu residents, where people commonly come to pray for success.
  • Ban Phan Thom Lane: A walk through an old community known for its meticulous repoussé silverwork, dating back to the early Rattanakosin era.
  • Ong Ang-Chakkrawat area: A charming multicultural district featuring street art and wholesale markets for Thai and Chinese herbs.
  • Trok Ama and AMA Hostel: A photo stop at a more than 200-year-old traditional Chinese house-turned-hostel, set among red lanterns and local snacks.
  • Wat Bophit Phimuk Worawihan: See the gingerbread-style wooden pavilion once used for royal receptions for King Rama V, now restored as a learning space and café.
  • Homprung by Baihor: End the trip at an herbal café in a historic building, offering signature desserts and workshops to make your own herbal inhalers or herbal tea.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said the route is designed not only to create a fresh, identity-led visitor experience, but also to emphasise environmental conservation and local context. She added that the route will be a key highlight activity of Bangkok Design Week 2026, running from January 29 to February 8, 2026, aimed at stimulating the economy and building genuine sustainability for waterfront communities.

