Bangkok festival rekindles the spirit of open-air cinema

The Krungthep Klang Plang outdoor film festival has brought nang klang plaeng back into the Bangkok spotlight — a form of open-air cinema that once served as a lively community pastime, where neighbours gathered, chatted and socialised much like a village get-together.
Live dubbing is one of the unique charms of open-air cinema, which was once common but is now hard to find. Over time, however, it evolved into sound directly from the film, leading to the gradual disappearance of live dubbing.
While the tradition may feel unfamiliar to many city residents accustomed to buying tickets at multiplexes, outdoor screenings remain a familiar sight in provincial Thailand.
From royal-era screenings to village entertainment
The roots of Thailand’s outdoor cinema date back to the reign of King Rama V (1868–1909), when travelling film screenings were held in open spaces. Early landmark showings were organised for major occasions such as the unveiling of the Royal Equestrian Statue.
These first open-air programmes were often newsreels — records of royal duties, significant incidents and official activities — presented by state agencies including film units linked to the Royal State Railways.
During the reign of King Rama VI, outdoor screenings were also shown to audiences involved with the Wild Tiger Corps, which helped sustain the format as a public event.
After World War I, outdoor cinema grew widely popular beyond official screenings. New commercial variations emerged, including nang lom pha (screenings enclosed by fabric or corrugated metal to form a temporary “cinema”, with an admission fee) and nang khai ya (“medicine-selling” screenings), where audiences watched free of charge but sat through sales pitches and advertisements during breaks.
Over time, the outdoor screen became a staple attraction at temple events, ordinations, vow-fulfilment ceremonies — and even funerals.
The modern revival
Krungthep Klang Plang was introduced in 2022 by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt as part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s “12 months, 12 festivals” policy. The aim was to stimulate local economies while bringing quality films to neighbourhoods, giving people who cannot afford cinema tickets an easy chance to watch films close to home.
“Outdoor cinema has been part of our lives since childhood, but it faded as films moved into theatres. Yet it helps drive the local economy, and families can come and watch free of charge,” Chadchart said.
He added that he believed outdoor cinema could grow even bigger in the future, and wanted to see it staged in communities and public parks to bring more life and energy to the city.
Krungthep Klang Plang 2026 returns on 17 January 2026
Krungthep Klang Plang is back for its fourth edition in 2026, offering open-air movie nights alongside concerts and panel talks, with free admission throughout the event.
The programme is organised by the Thai Film Director Association, the Thai Film Archive and happening mag, with support from the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture.
Beyond screenings, visitors can also enjoy Bangkok food stalls, craft booths by local creators and other activities.
Concert line-up (free entry):
Apartment Khunpa / Taitosmith / Chatree Nang Loeng Drama / Once Dogs / Whal & Dolph / GPOD / Jay Jettamon / Scrubb
Screening schedule: ‘Krungthep Klang Plang 2026’
Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)
Sala Chalerm Thani Theatre
Asvin Contemporary Art and Culture Space (Asvin Cinema)
Each day also features short films and live music by a range of artists.
Krungthep Klang Plang runs from 17 January to 1 February 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays). Activities start from 5pm, with film screenings at 7pm, followed by live concerts by a range of artists.