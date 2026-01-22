Bangkok festival rekindles the spirit of open-air cinema

The Krungthep Klang Plang outdoor film festival has brought nang klang plaeng back into the Bangkok spotlight — a form of open-air cinema that once served as a lively community pastime, where neighbours gathered, chatted and socialised much like a village get-together.

Live dubbing is one of the unique charms of open-air cinema, which was once common but is now hard to find. Over time, however, it evolved into sound directly from the film, leading to the gradual disappearance of live dubbing.

While the tradition may feel unfamiliar to many city residents accustomed to buying tickets at multiplexes, outdoor screenings remain a familiar sight in provincial Thailand.