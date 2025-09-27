After 17-Year Hiatus, Bangkok International Film Festival Relaunches with ASEAN Ambitions

The Bangkok International Film Festival (BKKIFF) is back, marking a cultural milestone for Thailand as it relaunches after an absence of nearly two decades.

Running for 19 days, from 27 September to 15 October 2025, the festival aims to re-establish Bangkok as the cinematic heart of the ASEAN region.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the BKKIFF 2025 will screen a curated selection of over 200 films from 40 countries, spanning multiple genres and formats.

Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, Festival Director, stated that the new iteration of the event seeks to attract filmmakers from across the region and the globe, fostering deeper professional cooperation to strengthen the Asian film community.

Gala Premieres and Global Competition

The festival opens on 29 September with the world premiere of the Thai horror-action epic, " Death Whisperer 3 ," providing a major platform for domestic cinema.

It will close on 15 October with the Japanese film "KOKUHO," a critically lauded exploration of the Kabuki theatre, which has become one of Japan’s highest-grossing live-action releases.