After 17-Year Hiatus, Bangkok International Film Festival Relaunches with ASEAN Ambitions

The Bangkok International Film Festival (BKKIFF) is back, marking a cultural milestone for Thailand as it relaunches after an absence of nearly two decades.
Running for 19 days, from 27 September to 15 October 2025, the festival aims to re-establish Bangkok as the cinematic heart of the ASEAN region.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), the BKKIFF 2025 will screen a curated selection of over 200 films from 40 countries, spanning multiple genres and formats.
Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, Festival Director, stated that the new iteration of the event seeks to attract filmmakers from across the region and the globe, fostering deeper professional cooperation to strengthen the Asian film community.
Gala Premieres and Global Competition
The festival opens on 29 September with the world premiere of the Thai horror-action epic, "Death Whisperer 3," providing a major platform for domestic cinema.
It will close on 15 October with the Japanese film "KOKUHO," a critically lauded exploration of the Kabuki theatre, which has become one of Japan’s highest-grossing live-action releases.
A key draw for cinephiles is the four-category competition, which includes the International Competition and New Voices.
A distinguished 11-member jury, featuring acclaimed Thai filmmakers Kongdej Jaturanrasamee and Anocha Suwichakornpong, will preside over the awards.
Must-see highlights in the International Competition include:
RENOIR: A Cannes Palme d'Or nominee from Japanese director Chie Hayakawa, depicting a family crisis in 1980s Tokyo.
SOUND OF FALLING: The German Oscar submission and Cannes Jury Prize winner, which connects the lives of four women across different eras through a single farm.
THE CHRONOLOGY OF WATER: The directorial debut of Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, selected for the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, translating Lidia Yuknavitch's compelling memoir of trauma and salvation.
Screenings will be held at six venues across the city, including Paragon Cineplex and House Samyan, with specialised midnight slots dedicated to horror and thriller genres.
The Film Market: A Business Hub
A central component of the festival is the Film Market, running from 1–4 October.
Pimpaka Towira, Executive Director for the Market, believes that the Thai industry’s international potential will be fully realised by facilitating face-to-face exchanges.
"The Film Market will enable international distributors and producers to network with Thai filmmakers, leading to a crucial exchange of views and future collaboration," she said.
The market floor will feature over 50 booths from international buyers and Thai service companies—including production and post-production houses.
Key activities designed to boost the industry include:
Project Pitching: Contests for Thai and Asian film projects to compete for a total of US$20,000 in production funding.
Seminars and Workshops: Sessions dedicated to industry development, covering topics such as "Film x Economy: Thai Cinema as an Economic Opportunity," and "Thailand as a Film Hub for International Film Industry."
Business Matching: Facilitating direct meetings between international distributors, producers, and festival programmers with new Asian projects.
The return of the BKKIFF marks a determined effort to revitalise Thailand's creative economy and cement Bangkok’s standing as a major global cultural destination.