Southeast Asian cinema takes world stage

As streaming platforms hunger for fresh content and audiences increasingly embrace international storytelling, Southeast Asian filmmakers are standing at the threshold of a golden opportunity.

This was the compelling message delivered by global film-festival leaders at the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok, where industry experts outlined how Thai and regional cinema could capture the world stage.

Renowned filmmakers and programmers gathered to discuss the region's burgeoning film scene. The seminar, titled "Southeast Asian Films in International Film Festivals", on Saturday shed light on the increasing recognition and potential of Thai and other ASEAN region films on the international stage.

The session featured insights from renowned industry figures: Ming-Jung Kuo, a consultant for Southeast Asia and Taiwan at Cannes' Directors Fortnight; June Kim, a programmer for Southeast Asian films at the Toronto International Film Festival; and Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, director of the World Film Festival of Bangkok.

Navigating the International Film Festival Landscape

Ming-Jung Kuo emphasised the importance of understanding the nuances of film-festival submissions. She stressed that different festivals have distinct criteria and submission processes.