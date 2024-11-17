Southeast Asian cinema takes world stage

As streaming platforms hunger for fresh content and audiences increasingly embrace international storytelling, Southeast Asian filmmakers are standing at the threshold of a golden opportunity.
This was the compelling message delivered by global film-festival leaders at the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok, where industry experts outlined how Thai and regional cinema could capture the world stage.
Renowned filmmakers and programmers gathered to discuss the region's burgeoning film scene. The seminar, titled "Southeast Asian Films in International Film Festivals", on Saturday shed light on the increasing recognition and potential of Thai and other ASEAN region films on the international stage.
The session featured insights from renowned industry figures: Ming-Jung Kuo, a consultant for Southeast Asia and Taiwan at Cannes' Directors Fortnight; June Kim, a programmer for Southeast Asian films at the Toronto International Film Festival; and Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, director of the World Film Festival of Bangkok.
Navigating the International Film Festival Landscape
Ming-Jung Kuo emphasised the importance of understanding the nuances of film-festival submissions. She stressed that different festivals have distinct criteria and submission processes.
"If you want to submit films to Cannes, there are different organisations, so different offices," she explained. "Don’t just submit one and think everyone watched the films."
June Kim, from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), highlighted the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse voices. "It’s an 11-day festival with about 278 titles," she noted. "Whichever film you make, there’s a programme we fit." She encouraged filmmakers to research specific festivals to tailor their submissions effectively.
The Unique Appeal of Thai Cinema
Donsaron Kovitvanitcha delved into the distinctive characteristics of Thai cinema. He highlighted the country's rich cultural heritage and its growing international appeal.
"I think you have quite a lot of cinemas and very dedicated cinephiles. At the same time, there's an acuteness to contemporary culture," he said.
A Bright Future for Southeast Asian Cinema
The seminar concluded on an optimistic note regarding the future of Southeast Asian cinema. While acknowledging current challenges to reaching broader audiences, speakers agreed that growing international interest in Asian content presents unprecedented opportunities.
The discussion underscored a pivotal moment for Southeast Asian cinema, particularly Thai films, as they continue to gain recognition on the international stage. With major festivals seeking diverse voices and audiences increasingly receptive to international content, industry leaders express confidence in the region's potential to make a lasting impact on global cinema.