Bangkok Music City 2026: A Strategic Nexus for Thailand’s Global Creative Export

The Department of Intellectual Property backs a high-stakes trade forum in Charoen Krung to turn local musical talent into a global commercial force.

The Ministry of Commerce has officially launched Bangkok Music City 2026 (BMC 2026), an ambitious international trade fair and showcase festival designed to propel Thai artists into the global mainstream.

Held in the capital’s vibrant Charoen Krung creative district, the event serves as a critical bridge between homegrown talent and the international multi-billion-pound entertainment market.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), announced that the government is doubling down on its support for the festival's second edition.

This year, the "Showcase Stage" features over 85 emerging acts, including 45 Thai bands and 40 international artists from territories including Japan, South Korea, France, and New Zealand.

