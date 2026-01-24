Bangkok Music City 2026: A Strategic Nexus for Thailand’s Global Creative Export

The Department of Intellectual Property backs a high-stakes trade forum in Charoen Krung to turn local musical talent into a global commercial force.
The Ministry of Commerce has officially launched Bangkok Music City 2026 (BMC 2026), an ambitious international trade fair and showcase festival designed to propel Thai artists into the global mainstream.
Held in the capital’s vibrant Charoen Krung creative district, the event serves as a critical bridge between homegrown talent and the international multi-billion-pound entertainment market.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), announced that the government is doubling down on its support for the festival's second edition.
This year, the "Showcase Stage" features over 85 emerging acts, including 45 Thai bands and 40 international artists from territories including Japan, South Korea, France, and New Zealand.
The festival's primary objective extends beyond live performance; it is a dedicated platform for intellectual property (IP) commercialisation.
By providing a structured environment for business negotiations, the DIP aims to help Thai artists leverage their copyrights and secure sustainable revenue through international licensing and touring.
The event has attracted significant attention from global music executives, festival curators, and venture capitalists.
Initial data shows that more than 200 formal business matchmaking sessions have already been registered, with total attendance over the weekend expected to exceed 12,000 people.
Thai acts such as Tilly Birds, Scrubb, The Darkest Romance, and Flower.far are among those being scouted for international festivals and concert tours.
Auramon emphasised that the event is a key component of Thailand’s broader economic strategy.
“Bangkok Music City is far more than a concert series; it is a strategic platform that connects the music industry with tangible economic opportunities,” said Auramon. “We are establishing Thailand as the regional hub for creative exchange, fostering an ecosystem where creative works can compete globally while being protected by robust intellectual property frameworks.”
The diverse lineup includes talent from across the globe, including China, India, and Australia, underscoring Bangkok's growing reputation as a cultural node in Southeast Asia.
By facilitating direct access to global decision-makers, BMC 2026 is helping Thai creators overcome traditional market barriers, ensuring that "Soft Power" translates into long-term economic growth.
The event concludes on 25 January, with the DIP continuing its role in educating artists on how to safeguard their creative assets as they transition onto the world stage.