Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen pomelo registered as ninth GI product

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce, said the department announced on Monday (January 19) the registration of “Wiang Kaen pomelo”, a signature fruit of the Ngao River basin, as Chiang Rai’s ninth geographical indication (GI) product.

It follows Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chang coffee, Nang Lae pineapple, Phu Lae Chiang Rai pineapple, Chiang Rai tea, Chiang Rai Khao Niao Khew Ngu sticky rice, Khao Kam Lanna (registered jointly with seven other northern provinces), and Wiang Ka Long ceramics.

The eight previously registered GI products have generated more than THB300 million a year in economic value for the province.

The GI registration of Wiang Kaen pomelo makes Chiang Rai the province with the second-highest number of GI products nationwide, after Nakhon Ratchasima, which has 11 GI products.

This reflects the area’s abundant natural resources, long-standing local wisdom, and the potential of local people in strengthening the community economy.

Auramon said Wiang Kaen pomelo is grown in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai, covering four tambons: Muang Yai, Lai Ngao, Por and Tha Kham.