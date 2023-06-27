Thailand kickstarts pomelo exports to the United States

The fruit, weighing 864 kilograms and packed in 72 boxes, was separated into four species – Thong Dee, Khao Yai, Khao Namphueng and Khao Tang Kwa.

Thailand exports pomelos to more than 30 countries, with the biggest markets being China and Malaysia. Last year, it exported more than a million tonnes of the fruit, worth over 45 million baht.

However, this is the first time that pomelo is joining the list of fruits that Thailand is permitted to ship to the US.

The others are mango, lychee, longan, pineapple, mangosteen, dragon fruit and rambutan.