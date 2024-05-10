New Allianz Ayudhya-BDMS insurance plan targets working professionals

The new insurance plan, known as "Exclusive Care @BDMS", aims to attract working professionals by offering lower premiums.

The move comes after the success of their prestige insurance plan, "My First Class @BDMS”, which targeted the high-net-worth income group in 2018.

Lars Heibutzki, president and CEO of AAGI, one of Thailand's leading insurers, told a press conference that the new insurance plan is expected to collect 1 billion baht in total premiums over the next five years.

"We would like to take the partnership with BDMS to the next level. By combining our expertise as a world-class insurer with BDMS’ capacity as a world-class healthcare provider, we are introducing a new health insurance plan aimed at the working professional segment, which aligns with our plan to grow in the mid- to upper-tier segment due to its significant potential," he stated.

He said that this insurance plan would mark the first time both companies would focus on an O2O (online to offline) sales journey, integrating business across online and offline platforms for maximum sales efficiency and customer convenience.