Thai Facebook page exposes FB group that invites bids for babies

Pakpoom Dechhasdin, also known as “More Lab Panda”, posted a picture showing that large number of posts captured from Thai netizens in the group showed that some were seeking to pay a sum of money for Thai female babies from the northern part of Thailand.

A Facebook user in the baby-sellers group asked why people weren’t opting for legal adoption. One person replied that going through the legal process would involve a lot of paperwork, qualifications and would cost much more than just simply buying a baby on the Facebook group.

The prospective buyer said that he was earning only 18,500 baht a month, which many adoption agencies reject as inadequate.

Several Facebook pages reported that in the group that teen mums would post pictures saying they were pregnant, and ask people to bid for their babies.

Many times this would turn out to be a scam. Prospective baby buyers, after supporting the pregnant teens for nine full months in the hope of getting a child, would find a supposedly pregnant teen ghosting them.