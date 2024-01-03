Phichit police urged to hunt down pomelo thief
Angry pomelo growers in Phichit's Mueang district filed complaints with police on Wednesday, asking investigators to hunt down a thief who has stolen both the fruit and other agricultural equipment from their orchards.
This move came after a farmer's CCTV camera spotted a middle-aged man harvesting pomelos and putting them into fertiliser bags on the night of December 30.
The thief reportedly also stole other agricultural products and equipment, including papayas, electric wires and water pumps.
Sarawut (last name withheld), the pomelo farmer who recorded the theft, told the press that he decided to set up CCTV camera after the thief snatched pomelos and other agricultural products from plots nearby.
He said he filed a complaint with investigators at Muang Phichit Police Station after his camera spotted the thief.
Manop Phurahong, another pomelo farmer, said more than 100 kilograms of his pomelos worth 3,000 baht were stolen each night.
He asked the officials to speed up hunting down the thief, saying he is tired of growing fruit only for it to be stolen.