Navy scrambling to find ammo thief after ‘Thai Wikileaks’ bombshell

He said the committee was formed on the order of the navy Commander in Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet.

His comments follow the publication on Saturday of leaked documents on the Thai-language Facebook page CSI LA, which has been described as a more pugnacious version of Wikileaks.

Those responsible for the theft of the ammunition will be severely punished, Pokrong said.

The navy staffer suspected of the theft is on the run, he said.

The documents posted by CSI LA say tens of thousands of rounds of M855 and M856 machine gun shells, as well as a thousand rounds of 40-millimetre grenades, were stolen from the arsenal.