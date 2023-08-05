Eatery forced to close after thief makes off with crispy pork, crackling

The owner, Yuthaphum Suwannaporn, called the police on Saturday morning to report that 3 kilos of crispy pork and 5kg of pork crackling worth more than 3,000 baht had been stolen from his eatery, Baan Chao Pad Thai, in the northern province’s Wang Thong district.

The man told police that he had prepared the ingredients on Friday night before heading to spend the night at his mother’s home in another district.

However, when he returned to his shop the following day, he discovered that someone had sneaked in and stolen the crispy pork and crackling.

Other belongings and uncooked food were left untouched, he said.

“They must have been hungry so they forced their way to the shop and took the crispy pork and crackling,” the shop owner said.

He added that he could not open his eatery on Saturday due to this theft.

Offering the thief a free plate of pad thai, Yuthaphum said: “If you’re really hungry, let me know. I’ll give you my pad thai for free, just don’t steal again.”

He also called on police to be more vigilant to prevent such thefts.



