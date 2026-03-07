US to back Gulf shipping losses up to $20bn

The United States will provide reinsurance for maritime losses in the Gulf region of up to about $20 billion, in a move designed to reassure oil and gas shippers during the war with Iran, the US International Development Finance Corporation said on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the agency to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf after oil and liquefied natural gas tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ground to a halt. The waterway, off Iran, normally carries about 20% of the world’s daily oil flows.

Trump also said the US Navy could escort ships in the Gulf. However, the feasibility of such escorts remains uncertain, given that some US naval assets are already involved in strikes against Iran and in intercepting Iranian missiles. Naval escorts could also face heightened operational risks.