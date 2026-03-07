Suphajee joins Ambassador for a Day 2026 to promote Thai women’s leadership on the global stage

Suphajee Suthumpun took part in Ambassador for a Day 2026, sharing her experience through the TAM Model during an International Women’s Day 2026 event aimed at inspiring Thai girls to develop their potential.

On March 5, 2026, Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, attended Ambassador for a Day 2026, organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Thailand together with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, the Embassy of Peru and the Embassy of Australia, in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event was held to inspire young women in diplomacy and international relations.



TAM Model highlighted as a path to success

In her speech, Suphajee shared experience from her work in multinational organisations, the Thai private sector and government service, urging young people to develop themselves through the TAM Model:

Think Big: set life goals and see the bigger picture

Act Small: break large tasks into smaller ones to make success easier

Move Right: drive work forward with the right timing and direction in line with the goal

Advice for women leaders: compete with yourself, not others

On stepping into leadership, the Commerce Minister said women should understand their own identity and self-worth, while also valuing family and making thoughtful decisions at important moments in life.

She stressed that there is no need to compete with others because each person’s life context is different. Instead, women should compete with themselves in order to become the best version of themselves every day.