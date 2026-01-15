Thai Commerce Ministry Grants Protected Status to Irish Whisky

Irish Whisky becomes the 25th foreign product to receive Geographical Indication (GI) status in Thailand, guaranteeing authenticity for local consumers.
The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has officially registered "Irish Whisky" as a Geographical Indication (GI) in Thailand, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade and intellectual property protection between Thailand and the European Union.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, announced that Irish Whisky is the 25th international product to be granted this status.
The designation covers spirits distilled exclusively on the island of Ireland, encompassing both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The registration recognises the specific environmental and traditional factors that define the spirit.
This includes the use of local grains and the island’s unique water quality, which ranges from "hard" to "soft" depending on the natural source.
The process is rooted in a heritage of distillation excellence dating back to the 6th century.
A key factor in the granting of the GI status is Ireland’s specific climate. Influenced by the North Atlantic Drift, the island enjoys a temperate, humid environment that is ideal for the maturation of spirits.
By law, Irish Whisky must be aged for a minimum of three years; the moderate temperatures ensure the alcohol absorbs the distinct characteristics of the wooden casks consistently, resulting in the smooth, golden-to-amber spirit recognised globally.
The move is seen as more than just a win for Irish distillers; it is a strategic policy tool for the Thai Ministry of Commerce.
"The protection of foreign GI products in Thailand is a vital mechanism for reciprocal cooperation," Auramon explained.
By standardising the protection of international brands like Irish Whisky, Thailand strengthens its position when negotiating for the protection of its own "identities" abroad.
Currently, 10 Thai products—including Thung Kula Rong Hai Jasmine Rice and Doi Chang Coffee—enjoy GI protection in 33 countries.
The DIP has confirmed an ambitious roadmap for the coming year.
Plans are already in motion to file for GI status for two additional Thai products in foreign markets: Sangyod Muang Phatthalung Rice in Japan and Phitsanulok Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango in Malaysia.
Irish Whisky now joins a prestigious list of 25 foreign GIs in Thailand, alongside other protected names such as Scotch Whisky, Champagne, and Prosciutto di Parma.