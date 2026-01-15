Thai Commerce Ministry Grants Protected Status to Irish Whisky

Irish Whisky becomes the 25th foreign product to receive Geographical Indication (GI) status in Thailand, guaranteeing authenticity for local consumers.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has officially registered "Irish Whisky" as a Geographical Indication (GI) in Thailand, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade and intellectual property protection between Thailand and the European Union.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, announced that Irish Whisky is the 25th international product to be granted this status.

The designation covers spirits distilled exclusively on the island of Ireland, encompassing both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The registration recognises the specific environmental and traditional factors that define the spirit.

This includes the use of local grains and the island’s unique water quality, which ranges from "hard" to "soft" depending on the natural source.

The process is rooted in a heritage of distillation excellence dating back to the 6th century.



